Delores Walk, 95

Delores D. Walk of Clarkston will be the guest of honor at a reception from 1-3 p.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall of Trinity Luthern Church in Lewiston. The occasion is her 95th birthday.
She was born Nov. 15, 1924, in Portland, Ore., to Robert and Margaret Shinall. When she was 6, her family moved to Lewiston and she graduated from LHS in 1942.
From 1944 to 1949, she served in the U.S. Navy, as a member of what were then called the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service). She was sworn into duty in Seattle and served at the Department of the Navy in Washington, D.C., and later at Moffett Field in California for the Naval Air Transport Service as a flight orderly on board a Lockheed Constitution transport aircraft. She attained the rank of yeoman first class.
After being discharged, she and W.E. “John” Walk were married Dec. 31, 1948, in Palo Alto, Calif.
She worked as a library aide for the Clarkston School District for nine years, then for the Asotin County Health District for 18 years before retiring.
In her younger years, she especially enjoyed working in her yard. She remains intensely proud of her military service, and in 2015 she received a Quilt of Valor in recognition of that service.
She is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, and is former president of the Retired WAVES Unit based in Spokane.
Her husband died in 1979. She has one son, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A son died in 2005 and a daughter died in 1999.
The church is at 920 Eighth Ave., and her family will be hosts for the celebration.