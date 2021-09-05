Delores Smith, 90

Delores Smith, of Clarkston, will be honored today on the occasion of her 90th birthday.
She was born Sept. 5, 1931, in Belfield, N.D., to Cyriak and Margret Wandler.
She and Thello (Boots) Smith were married March 10, 1950, in Missoula. She has lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for 62 years.
She and her husband were co-owners of Printcraft Printing in Lewiston, along with Chuck and Dorry Turnbow.
After her husband retired from printing in 1970, she went on to work at Lewis-Clark State College until 1992. She then went to work at Mac’s Cycle in Clarkston where she worked alongside her business partner/son until her retirement in 2000.
After retirement, she began volunteering at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston and then St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where she volunteered as a Pink Lady. She amassed more than 4,000 hours of volunteer service at St. Joseph and was honored with volunteer of the year there in 2018.
Her husband died in 1996. She has two sons, one daughter, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.