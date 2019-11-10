David Riggers, 80

David Riggers of Moscow will celebrate his 80th birthday with a reception from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Moscow Elks Lodge Golf Club.
He was born Nov. 19, 1939, in Cottonwood to George and Violet Riggers.
After graduating in 1957 from Nezperce High School, he graduated in 1961 from the University of Idaho in Moscow. He farmed in Nezperce from 1963 until his retirement.
He and Maxine Harris were married April 5, 1958, in Nezperce. Over the years, they have especially enjoyed traveling, making it to all 50 states and 27 other countries, and they enjoyed spending their winters in a variety of other U.S. locations. They remain active bridge players, and he also enjoys playing gin rummy.
His hobbies include golfing, snow skiing, and watching sporting events and old sitcoms.
He is a member of the Nezperce Jaycees, and is a member of the U.S. Junior Chamber International Senate. He also is a member of the Nezperce Lions Club International and is a recipient of the Melvin Jones Award. He served on the Idaho Pea and Lentil Commission for 10 years, on the Farm Service Agency Committee in Lewis County for nine years and as mayor of Nezperce for 12 years. Because of their community involvement, the building housing the Nezperce Community Library is named for him and his wife.
The couple have one son, two daughters and six grandchildren.
Their children will be hosts for the celebration at the club, 3080 Highway 8.