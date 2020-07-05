Culdesac resident Darlene Hasenoehrl was the guest of honor at a family gathering in Lewiston to celebrate her 85th birthday.
She was born July 10, 1935, in Greencreek to Harry and Tillie Wessels.
She and Lloyd Hasenoehrl were married July 14, 1956, in Greencreek.
For 21 years, she was employed as a cook at Culdesac School. For many years, she has been involved in a variety of church organizations and is a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston.
Her husband died in 2015.
Among her many activities and hobbies are playing cards, gardening, canning, baking, quilting and cooking for her family.
She has seven sons, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.