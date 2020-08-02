Curt Flisher, 80

Curt Flisher of Lewiston was guest of honor Saturday at a family gathering in Lewiston to celebrate his 80th birthday.
He was born Aug. 3, 1940, to Clarence and Jessie Flisher in Emmett, Idaho.
He graduated from Boise Junior College and later from the University of Idaho in Moscow. While at UI, he was a member of the track team.
An earlier marriage ended in divorce.
For three years, he taught at Moscow Junior High School and then went to work in the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service office in Moscow. The ASCS later merged to become the Farm Service Agency, and he then served as district director of the FSA. He retired in 1996.
He and Inez Driscoll were married May 3, 1981, in Moscow. Together they have one daughter, three sons and five grandchildren.
After his retirement, the couple spent eight years traveling and living mainly in their recreational vehicle. In 2010, they moved to their home in Lewiston.
His hobbies include birdwatching, camping, sports and traveling south to spend time in Indio, Calif., during the winter months.