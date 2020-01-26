Lewiston resident Charlotte Lane will be honored with a celebration from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Tammany View Baptist Church in Lewiston.
She was born Jan. 30, 1930, in Lewiston to Sam and Carolyn DeVault.
She and Vernon Lane were married Feb. 9, 1949, in Vancouver, Wash., She was a homemaker and part-time bookkeeper for the Lewiston Orchards Volunteer Fire Department, where her husband was fire chief. She later became a partner in the business Yesterday’s Treasures in downtown Lewiston, and is now retired.
Her husband died in 1992.
A founding member of Tammany View Baptist, she teaches Sunday school there as well as weekly Bible study. She enjoys collecting antiques.
She has three daughters, one son, six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
The church is at 2732 20th St.