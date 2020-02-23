Bobby Hyde, 90

Bobby F. Hyde of Lewiston will celebrate his 90th birthday Monday with family.
He was born Feb. 24, 1930, in Memphis, Mo., to Glenn and June Hyde.
After graduating from high school, he moved to the Weippe area in the 1950s where he began working in logging.
He and Marlene Minden were married Aug. 30, 1957, in Colfax. The couple lived in Weippe, where they were involved in community activities, for more than 40 years. He retired in 1995, and the couple moved to Lewiston.
He attends Orchards United Methodist Church in Lewiston, where he also provides rides to services for those who need transportation. His hobbies include reading, baking bread, keeping up on current events, traveling and exercising. He enjoys visiting and helping friends, and spending time with his children and their families. Outdoor activities are among his favorites, and he likes fishing, camping, cross-country skiing, gardening and walking.
He and his wife have three daughters, one son, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.