Bob Tatko, 90

Robert Tatko, of Lewiston, will be honored at a family celebration Saturday. The occasion is his 90th birthday.
He was born Sept. 13, 1931, to Jacob and Anna Tatko at the Tatko Ranch, 1¼ miles southwest of Craigmont. He graduated from Craigmont High School in 1949, from the University of Idaho in Moscow in 1953, and then served two years in the U.S. Army.
He and Francie Hilbert were married June 15, 1957, in Keuterville. They farmed in the Craigmont area for 45 years.
After retiring, the couple have enjoyed travel and visiting with family.
He was a charter member of the Lewis County Historical Society and was active in the Ilo-Vollmer Historical Society in Craigmont. In 2018, he received The Esto Perpetua Award from the Idaho State Historical Society for promoting and preserving Idaho history.
The couple moved to Lewiston in October 2016. They have two sons, three daughters, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.