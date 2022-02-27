Bill Engle, 85

William Herman Engle, of Lewiston, will mark his 85th birthday with a family celebration Tuesday.
He was born March 1, 1937, in Lewiston to Herman and Clara Engle.
He owned Green Frog Diving Company and worked summers while in high school living in and staffing fire watch towers in the Clearwater National Forest. He later worked at Summers Funeral Home in Boise, and then Brower-Wann Funeral Home in Lewiston.
He and Delores Ann Geffe were married May 18, 1960, in Lewiston.
He began work at Medical Service Bureau (now Regence Blue Shield) and retired from there in 1993. He then worked for Quest in Yuma, Ariz., before attending college for photography and taking photos for the college newspaper in Yuma.
He always has enjoyed woodworking, and he and his wife did tole cutting for crafters in the area. CB and ham radios are another hobby, as well as history.
The family enjoyed camping and riding motorcycles many weekends, and he especially liked going boating.
His wife died March 24, 2018.
Through the years, he was a member of the JayCees and the Masons. He served on the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District board for a number of years, and on the Lewiston City Planning and Zoning Committee when the new highway on the Lewiston Hill was being planned.
He is a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston.
He has three daughters, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.