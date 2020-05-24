Bill Chetwood

William Earl Chetwood of Lewiston will be honored for his 90th birthday with a family celebration given by his family this summer.
He was born May 24, 1930, in Wallowa, Ore., to William and Veva Chetwood. His family moved to Kamiah where he was raised and graduated from Kamiah High School.
He served for two years in the U.S. Navy Dental Corps stationed at Camp Pendleton, Calif.
He and Peggy Lee were married June 22, 1952, in Harpster. In 1957, he opened his dental practice in Lewiston, and retired in 1989.
For many years, he served in several capacities for the Idaho State Dental Association and the Idaho State Board of Dentistry and was the first recipient of the Idaho State Dental Association President’s Award. He served on several committees in Lewiston and currently serves as an ombudsman for nursing care facilities under the federal Administration on Aging.
His hobbies include wood carving, gardening, hunting, fishing, golfing and spending time with his family.
He and his wife have three daughters, one son, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.