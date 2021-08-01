Bernie DeHaas, 85

Bernard DeHaas, of Grangeville, will celebrate his 85th birthday Friday.
He was born Aug. 6, 1936, in Grangeville to William and Clara (Workman) DeHaas in 1936. He grew up on the family farm eight miles northwest of Grangeville with his six brothers and three sisters, learning at an early age to drive a tractor and a truck.
For 32 months, he served with the Idaho National Guard, and volunteered to serve in the U.S. Army in 1956. He served 1½ years in South Korea at Camp Casey near the Korean Demilitarized Zone.
After his discharge, he worked for 12 years as a mechanic for Jordan Motor Co., the Ford dealership in Grangeville.
He and Rita McMillin were married Aug. 1, 1959, in Grangeville. She died June 17, 1961.
On June 26, 1965, he and Barbara Manes were married in Grangeville.
In 1970, he and a business partner opened the Camas Body Shop in Grangeville and operated it for the next 20 years. In 1990, he bought out his partner, and continued to run the shop until his retirement after 37 years in that business.
He is a member of the Grangeville Christian Church where, for many years, he has spent time caring for and maintaining the church building and property.
His hobbies include an interest in early model cars, and he is a former member of the Lewiston Crankers Club. He still owns his first car, a 1923 Model T Ford, purchased in 1950.
He and his wife raised three daughters and one son. They also have nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild and four stepgrandchildren.