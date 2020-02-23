Benny Martin, 80

Benny Martin of Asotin will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house from 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the Asotin Lions Hall.
He was born March 4, 1940, in Clarkston to Chester and Easter Martin.
He served in the U.S. Navy Reserves beginning in April 1957, and was on active duty from September 1958 to April 1963.
He and Pat Aiken were married July 1, 1977, in Clarkston.
He lived all of his life in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley except for 15 years he worked in Alaska running two restaurants and working for a school district in the Aleutian Islands.
Before retiring, he worked a variety of jobs in and around the valley as well, including Inland Metals and Ridge Construction, both in Clarkston, and Brotherton’s in Lewiston.
He enjoys playing golf, and has been a member of the Asotin Lions Club for more than 50 years. He especially enjoys watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in sports and other activities.
He has four sons, one daughter, 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. One son died in 2011 and one son died in 2015.
His children and grandchildren will be hosts for the open house.