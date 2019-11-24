Barbara Ann Brewster, 80

Barbara Ann Brewster of Lewiston will be the guest of honor at an open house reception from 2-5 p.m. Friday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Lewiston. The occasion is her 80th birthday.
She was born Dec. 5, 1939, in St. Maries to Floyd and Alrena (Gallagher) Heminger. She lived in Kooskia for most of her childhood.
She and James Brewster were married Sept. 6, 1959, in Kooskia, and the couple then moved to Grangeville.
For more than 30 years, she worked in the U.S. Forest Service office in Grangeville. Toward the end of her career, she was able to go to work on many forest fires before retiring in 1994.
In 2000, the couple moved to Lewiston and she has been working part-time for the Lewiston School District for the last 18 years.
Her husband died in 2005.
She enjoys most outdoor activities including hiking, fishing, four-wheeling and camping. She likes gardening, especially planting flowers, is an avid quilter, and enjoys traveling to visit with family and friends. For the last 10 years, she volunteered for the Washington Idaho Symphony.
She has two daughters and four grandchildren.
The VFW Hall is at 1104 Warner Ave. and her family will be hosts for the celebration.