Anna Marie Gortsema, 90

Anna Marie Gortsema of Grangeville celebrated her 90th birthday with family over the Fourth of July weekend.
She was born July 14, 1931, in Sioux Center, Iowa, to Henry and Cornelia Jansen.
After traveling to Idaho to visit a cousin, she met her future husband. She and Raymond Gortsema were married Jan. 26, 1954, in Lebanon, Iowa. The couple settled in Grangeville after their marriage.
For 34 years, she worked as the baker for the Grangeville school lunch program. She retired in 2004.
She is a lifelong member of the Christian Reformed Church in Grangeville. An avid reader, she also enjoys crocheting, doing jigsaw puzzles and spending time with her family.
Her husband died in 1988.
She has two sons, two daughters, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.