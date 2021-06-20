Ann Lenz, of Clarkston, will celebrate her 80th birthday with an open house from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the Clarkston Eagles Lodge, 505 Maple St.
She was born July 6, 1941, in Winchester to Walter and Evelyn Webber.
She and Norm Lenz were married Sept. 12, 1959, in Winchester.
After working as the supervisor of the computer department for the Idaho Transportation Department in Lewiston, she retired in 2002.
Her hobbies include quilting, knitting, camping and spending time with family.
She and her husband have two sons, one daughter and six grandchildren. Her family will be hosts for the celebration.