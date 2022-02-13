Alyce Lundvall, 85

Alyce Lundvall of Lewiston celebrates her 85th birthday Friday.
She was born Feb. 18, 1937, in Duluth, Minn., to Matt and Ida Korvola.
In 1947, she moved with her family to Clarkston, and she has lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley since.
During high school, she worked as a bookkeeper at Prairie Flour Mill in Clarkston and at Twin City Foods in Lewiston.
She and Bob Lundvall were married Jan. 6, 1956, in Lewiston.
For more than 20 years, she worked in customer service at Orchards Pharmacy and Big V Department Store, both in Lewiston.
She and her husband were members of the Ball & Chain Bowling League at Orchards Lanes, SnoDrifters Snowmobile Club and the Eagles and Elks lodges, all in Lewiston.
Her husband died in 2008.
She is an avid fan of the Gonzaga Bulldogs and also enjoys reading, gardening, crafting, needlework, computer games and playing the slot machines. She enjoys visits from family and friends, and spending time at her cabin in Forrest.
She has two sons, two daughters, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She and her family will celebrate her birthday this summer at the family cabin in Forrest.