James “Jack” Fuqua, of Clarkston, will be honored with an open house from 1-4 p.m. Saturday in the Sternwheel Room of the Holiday Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston. The occasion is a celebration of his 80th birthday.
He was born Feb. 20, 1943, in Metropolis, Ill., to R.B. “Tuck” and Edith Fuqua.
He and Cheryl Hutton were married April 8, 1967, in Baker City, Ore. The couple moved to Lewiston that same year. After 10 years, they moved to Clarkston, where they have lived since.
For more than 30 years, he worked in construction with the International Union of Operating Engineers. He worked on various dams, including Dworshak, Lower Granite, Little Goose, Lower Monumental and Hells Canyon. Other jobs included the Red Wolf Crossing, Central Ferry and Southway bridges, in addition to multiple highway and numerous expansion projects.
In 1994, he left construction so he could stay home more and went to work as a service technician for Inland Metals Heating and Air Conditioning. He worked there for seven years before retiring in 2001.
He is a longtime member of the Finest Fifties and Sixties Car Club of Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, and for more than 35 years, he has volunteered as a driver for Lewiston-Clarkson Valley Meals on Wheels.
He enjoys playing golf, fishing, hunting, driving his 1956 Chevy Belair, attending Clarkston High School Bantam basketball games and spending time with family.
He and his wife have two daughters, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. His family are hosts for the celebration.