50th: Wayne and Joann Bachman

The Craigmont couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today.
They were married March 29, 1970, at the ranch home of Paul and Dolores Frederick in Grand View, Idaho.
After they married, the couple ranched in Bruneau, Idaho. They then moved to Craigmont where he worked for the Idaho Transportation Department and retired after 25 years.
Joann was a homemaker and also worked part time as an in-home caregiver.
They are past members of the Booster Club and the Craigmont June Picnic Committee. She also was a member of the Red Hat Society in Craigmont.
Both are members of a bowling league in Craigmont. She also enjoys doing crafts and going for drives, while he enjoys working out in his shop and riding his four-wheeler.
They have one son, John Bachman; one daughter, Karen Snyder; and six grandchildren.
Their greatest joy is spending time with their youngest grandchildren, Garrett and Emily, and taking them camping and fishing.