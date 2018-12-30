50th: Thomas and Shirley Armstrong

The Clarkston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on New Year’s Eve.
The couple first met at a mutual friend’s house party in Anchorage, Alaska. Little did Tom know that he had encountered Shirley years earlier when his mother was her Girl Scout leader. A conversation was struck and the chance of a future date was discussed.
Their first date led to many more. As they became more acquainted they realized they had quite a few friends in common. Since Tom was a 1959 graduate of Anchorage High School and Shirley was a 1962 graduate of East Anchorage High School, their circle of friends were different. As Anchorage was a small community, once childhood experiences as well as post-school years experiences were compared, they had reasonably similar backgrounds.
Tom’s dad and mom came to Alaska in 1947 and he worked for the U.S. Corps of Engineers in Alaska at Elmendorf Air Force Base until he retired with 30 years of service. Shirley’s dad, on the other hand, was a master sergeant at the U.S. Air Force Base at Elmendorf, having transferred to this new military assignment from Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix in 1955 and retiring in 1958 with 20 years service.
Thomas D. Armstrong and Shirley L. Wortham were married Dec. 31, 1968, on New Year’s Eve by one of Tom’s hockey friends, Judge Eugene Williams at the district courthouse in Anchorage. Both agreed and decided not to have a wedding but rather have a big reception party at the Captain Cook Hotel located directly across the street from the courthouse which, at the time, was owned by Alaska Gov. Walter Hickel. The reception was a hit with all their friends with lots of champagne and punch, and was an opening salvo for a great New Year’s Eve and began a 50-year marriage that has passed the test of time.
Tom worked as a heavy equipment operator on various construction projects across Alaska, both for Air National Guard and private contractors. He got his foot in the door at the union after the great Alaska earthquake of 1964 in Anchorage. He retired in 1995 from the International Union of Operating Engineers after 33 years. He loved his work because he didn’t think of it as work; digging dirt was his hobby.
Shirley started her career as a civil service worker in accounting for the federal government at the Federal Aviation Agency, Public Health Service and Corps of Engineers. Because Shirley did not have the opportunity to attend college after high school, Tom became her benefactor and monetary sponsor for her college tuition at the University of Alaska, Anchorage. Upon completion (with honors) of her bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1976, Shirley switched to government contracting for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Corps of Engineers and small business administration.
As fate would have it, Shirley became interested in running for Alaska State Legislature in 1974 because of the exposure of political ideas and knowledge gleaned while in college. Although Shirley did not win elective office, she had the opportunity in 1985 to work for both representatives in the Alaska State House and senators in the Alaska State Senate over a period of 15 years. Consequently, she had the good fortune to help shape in a small way legislation that eventually made its way into Alaska law. Shirley retired in 1998 from the legislative branch of the State of Alaska.
Growing up in Alaska was a good experience but it limited the couple’s ability to travel around America visiting people and places. In 1997, they adopted a show-quality basset hound and their new adventures began, taking them to the four corners of the U.S. and Canada. They raised four basset boys: Horacio, Muldoon’s Murphy, Champion Captain Coolman O’Henry and Champion Sasquatch Dempsey Dooley. The couple showed their basset hounds for 15 years all across this great land and had a great time.
What began as a chance encounter is continuing to this day as a grand experiment in friendship, love and companionship. Their wish is that it goes on and on.
The couple hopes everyone will raise a glass wherever they are on New Year’s Eve to join in their anniversary celebration of 50 wonderful years.