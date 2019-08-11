The Lewiston couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday. They were married Aug. 8, 1959, at the Little Flower Catholic Church (now known as St. Theresa’s) in Orofino.
Bill and Prudy met at Orofino High School when they both played in the high school band. Bill graduated in 1955 and went to airline school, and then got a job with West Coast Airlines. Prudy gradauted in 1956 and went into the three-year program at Sacred Heart School of Nursing. After she graduated as a registered nurse, they were married.
They lived in Coeur d’Alene untli 1963 when they were able to transfer to Lewiston. Prudy worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital on the post-surgical ward. Bill stayed with the same airline but the names changed over the years: West Coast Airlines, Airwest, Hughes Airwest, Republic and Northwest Airlines.
When Republic Airlines pulled out of the Lewiston airport, Prudy and Bill moved to Vancouver, Wash., in 1983 so Bill could work at the Portland airport and Prudy at the Vancouver Medical Clinic.
Upon Bill’s and Prudy’s retirements in 1999, they moved back to Lewiston to be closer to family. The musical start they got in high school has never ended. Over the years, Bill has played drums for the Lewiston Civic Theatre and community band, and both sing in the All Saints Catholic Church choir.
Their daughters Kim Veach, Kathy Roberts and Karen Michael graduated from LHS (classes of ‘78, ‘79 and ‘81). Prudy and Bill were always active in their daughters’ activities and schools including being PTA presidents for Warner (now McGhee) Elementary.
Now that Kim’s family has retired here, they have all three daughters and four of their six grandchildren living in Lewiston. The other two grandchildren live in Oregon and California. Prudy’s sister, Kay Gaines, also lives here. Visits and calls with cousins, nieces and nephews are always a joy.
While these Orofino kids couldn’t have imagined themselves 60 years later, they both say how lucky and blessed they are to have such a loving family. Kim, Kathy, Karen and their families feel that we are the blessed ones to have them as our parents and grandparents.