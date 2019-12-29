50th: LuVerne and Kathleen Grussing

The Juliaetta couple recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Thailand, and also celebrated with family and friends at their home along the Clearwater River.
LuVerne Grussing and Kathleen Johnson were married Dec. 19, 1969, in Glyndon, Minn.
She retired as director at International Programs at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. He retired as an outdoor recreation planner by the Bureau of Land Management, based in Cottonwood.
Together they enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, including fishing, rafting, camping gardening and traveling. They treasure their two dogs, Max and Sydney.