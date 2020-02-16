The Checotah, Okla., couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Feb. 29 at the Broadmore in Coweta, Okla.
Larry went away to college before serving two years in the U.S. Army. After high school, Roxy attended business school for a year. The two high school sweethearts eventually were together again and became engaged. Larry Swanson and Roxy Tondevold were married Feb. 14, 1970, in Pierce Community Church.
The first 18 years of their marriage were spent in Idaho. Larry worked as a truck driver hauling logs and then in construction for DeAtely. Roxy worked as secretary to Dick Wogsland, a Clarkston accountant.
Their son, Robert, was born in 1970 and their daughter, Alana, was born in 1972.
After their conversion to Christianity, the couple left Idaho in May 1988 to attend Rhema Bible Training College in Broken Arrow, Okla. Graduation from RBTC provided them many opportunities to share Christ. Not only were there opportunities in serving in various churches and ministering at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester, Okla., but also by supporting other ministries taking the Gospel to the youngest, the oldest and all ages in between.
Their family grew in Oklahoma. Rob married JoAnne and gave them granddaughter Jessy-Lee Roxanna, and recently, great-grandson Leondro. Alana gave them grandson Zachary and granddaughter Mya. All live in the Broken Arrow-Coweta area.
Their free time has always been spent traveling; Sister Patty has seen to that. Travels have taken them to many states in the U.S., Central America and several countries in Europe.
Larry will finish his work career hauling gas and oil for a local company while Roxy will finish hers as office manager for Eufaula Pharmacy.