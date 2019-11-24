50th: Larry and Patty Arnzen

Children of the Cottonwood couple will be hosts for an open house from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Greencreek Community Hall.
Larry and Patty Arnzen were married Nov. 22, 1969, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Greencreek by the Rev. Victor Lustig.
Larry and Patty have farmed in the Cottonwood area all their 50 years of marriage. Together they have raised three children — Brendan, Cheryl and Cindy — on their farm two miles east of Cottonwood.
Larry is a true farmer at heart, a dawn-to-dusk farmer. He loved the challenges of farming. He enjoys working with his black Angus cattle and raising pigs for 20 years. This kept him busy. He was a road commissioner for the Cottonwood Highway District, served on the Idaho County Fair Board and was active in St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Patty enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of their three children. She enjoyed the children’s activities and helped coach summer sports. She worked for Gem Builders for 22 years as a bookkeeper. She spends her time volunteering at the Monastery of St. Gertrude and is active in her church guild.
Larry and Patty were 4-H leaders for the Greencreek Active Workers and were grand marshals for the 2002 Idaho County Fair. They enjoy their yard, garden and flowers. Together they built a beautiful waterfall in their backyard. They take pride in their farm and home. They love their grandsons and spend as much time as possible watching them play football, baseball and lacrosse.
Their children invite friends and family to spend the afternoon with the anniversary couple. Your presence is their gift.