The Reubens couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Thursday.
John Webb and Carol Schemel were married Nov. 28, 1969, in the Good Hope Lutheran Church at Gifford.
He farmed in Reubens until 1997, and then worked as a self-employed spray pilot from 1992 to 2016 when he retired.
She worked as a licensed practical nurse at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston from 1983 until retiring in 2014. She volunteers making Quilts of Valor which are presented to veterans.
They have two sons, Shawn and J.D., and one daughter, Natalie. They also have 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
They plan an additional celebration at a later date at Good Hope Lutheran Church.