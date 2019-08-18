The Lewiston couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.
Joe Pearson and Sherry Phillips were married Aug. 16, 1969, in Clarkston.
She worked as a schoolteacher, beginning her career in Culdesac, and later went to work at Tammany School south of Lewiston. In 1994, when that school was annexed into the Lewiston School District, she moved to McGhee Elementary School in Lewiston and taught there until her retirement in 2005.
He worked for Clearwater Power Company in Lewiston for 35 years and retired in 2004.
The couple have one son, Bill (Chris) Pearson; and two daughters, Michelle (Rodney) Pearson-Smith and Judy (Lance) Wilson. They also have eight grandchildren: Braydon Pearson, Brianna Wilson, Brendan (Aaliyah) Pearson, Parker McGill, Reece Smith, Sophia Smith, Megan Miller and Ethan Miller.