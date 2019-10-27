Jim and Bettie Schumacher of Cottonwood celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
On Oct. 25, 1969, Jim Schumacher and Bettie Enneking declared their love for each other during a wedding ceremony at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood.
Jim and Bettie attended high school at St. Gertrude’s Academy in Cottonwood where they met and started dating. Following high school, Jim joined the U.S. Army while Bettie remained in Cottonwood and worked at Rieners Grocery.
On Jim’s return home from the Army, the couple were married and chose to live in Cottonwood. Jim bought a piece of property out in the RedRock area and started farming while Bettie continued working at Rieners and doing other odd jobs.
They started their family when Doug was born in fall 1971. A few years later, they moved five miles east of Cottonwood where they built a home and continue to live today. In 1973, their son, Keith, was born, and their daughter, Laurie, was born in 1978.
Jim retired from farming in 2013 but remains active on the farm with their son, Doug. Bettie has also retired but continues to work at home keeping up with all that has to be done, and especially enjoys keeping up the yardwork.
They enjoy spending time with their kids and their families: Doug (Julie) in Cottonwood with nine children and one grandchild; Keith (Casey) in Great Falls, Mont., with three children; and Laurie (Mike) in Boise with one child and one on the way. Jim spends much of his time following his grandkids to their many sporting events, while Bettie thoroughly enjoys having the grandkids come over to visit and spend time with her.
Jim and Bettie are celebrating their 50th anniversary by having a private get-together with their kids, grandkids and great-grandkid.