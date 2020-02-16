The Lewiston couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Saturday with their family.
Jerry Klemm and Patricia Clifford were married Feb. 14, 1960, in Lewiston.
Pat is a retired registered nurse, and worked 25 years in the first aid station at the Lewiston mill operated by Potlatch Corp. and Clearwater Paper.
These days find her taking care of Jerry. She fondly says she vowed to care for him in sickness and in health, but he is on his own for lunch. She enjoys her crossword and word-search puzzles, but most of all she enjoys tending her roses and her vegetable garden. Reading a good book ranks at the top of her indoor winter activities.
Jerry retired from Potlatch/Clearwater Paper after 40 years, most of it as a welder in the Pulp and Paper Division. Now Jerry spends his time as a commissioner for the Port of Lewiston.
In their free time, both enjoy spending time at their place along the Snake River and working together doing yard work.
Jerry and Pat have one daughter, one son, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, all of whom live in the area. One son died in 2015.