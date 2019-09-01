The Culdesac couple will be honored with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lewiston’s Red Lion Hotel. A no-host light lunch will be served.
James Tefft and Janice Cavanaugh were married Sept. 6, 1969, at Lewiston Orchards United Methodist Church. The couple made their home in Culdesac.
He was employed by Pacific Northwest Bell in Lewiston for 30 years before retiring at 48. He then operated a backyard mechanic shop from 1992 to 1999.
She worked for two years as assistant bookkeeper at the Clarkston Moose Lodge.
Both were members of the Grubby Knuckles Garden Club in Clarkston, he for 10 years and she for 38 years, and both are members of the Crankers Club in Lewiston.
Since 1982, he has been a member of the Antique Studebaker Club in Lewiston, and he enjoys collecting and repairing old Studebakers. He drives his 1925 Studebaker to club gatherings.
She enjoys hand quilting and quilting by paper piecing, as well as machine embroidery.
The couple have four sons, one grandson and five great-grandchildren.
They ask those planning to attend to RSVP by calling (208) 843-5886.