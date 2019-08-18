60th: Glen and Helen Smith

The Pullman residents will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
Glen Smith and Helen Martin were married Aug. 22, 1959, at Church of the Redeemer in Salmon, Idaho.
He was employed by Mayflower Moving in Twin Falls from 1960 to 1965, and then worked for 27 years as a letter carrier for the Pullman Post Office. He retired from there in 1992 and then worked for Chipman Taylor in Pullman as a driver for 15 years before retiring again in 2008.
She is a homemaker, and worked in day care and as a cleaning lady.
He was a volunteer fireman in Pullman from 1966 to 1969 and in Palouse from 1989 to 2003, and also was an emergency medical technician in Palouse for nine years. For 11 years, he was an assistant Boy Scout leader in Palouse.
Helen is a member of the Xenodican Club in Palouse, a group that supports the local library, and enjoys sewing and reading. Glen is Mr. Fix-it around the house.
Bowling is a favorite pastime of both.
They have three children, Sonia, Renee and Bryan Smith; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.