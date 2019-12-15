50th: Frank and Barbara Williams

The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at the Vista House at the top of the Lewiston Hill.
Frank Williams and Barbara Ann Boulton were married Dec. 13, 1969, at the Country House in Lewiston.
Barb worked for many years as a stay-at-home mom and active member of her daughters’ PTA. She entered the outside work force in 1986. In 2014, after a total of 21 years, she retired from Public Consulting Group as a unit supervisor, having a conference room named in her honor.
Frank spent two years in the U.S. Army from 1967-’69 serving a tour of duty in Vietnam from April 1968-April 1969. Upon discharge from active duty as a staff sergeant E6 in November 1969, he worked several jobs, including as a brick layer, mechanic and small business owner for both Frank’s America, a full-service gas station and repair shop, and Heritage Cabinets in Lewiston. However, his main career was as a custom home builder with JC Boulton & Sons in Lewiston where he became a partner in the business. This career continued for 23 years where he was a part of building countless custom homes across the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and surrounding area until his retirement in 2009.
Both have been members of Orchards Lanes bowling in Lewiston and the University of Idaho President’s Parent Advisory Council in Moscow.
Barb was a member of Happy Hoofers Equestrian Drill Team in Lewiston, while Frank was president and member of Lewiston Gun Club and is a past president of the Lewis-Clark Kennel Club, both in Lewiston.
Together they have enjoyed camping, boating, fishing raising Labrador retrievers and spending time at their cabin with family.
The couple have four daughters: identical twins Charity Rapier and Leigh Ann Newman, and Robin Clark and Deah Louis. They also have 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Frank and Barb are lifelong sweethearts, knowing they were meant to be together from a young age. They are a beautiful example of true love for their girls, having lived and loved through the trials of war, the distance of space and time, and through all the ups and downs that come with 50 years of marriage. They are so excited to share this celebration of their continuing love story with friends and family.
Their daughters will be hosts for the celebration.