60th: Doug and Charlotte Higgins

The Clarkston couple will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
Doug Higgins and Charlotte Ross were married Sept. 19, 1959, in Kooskia.
Doug is a graduate of Kamiah High School, and attended the University of Idaho in Moscow and Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. After Charlotte graduated from Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia, they married and began building connections in their community.
Doug became Kamiah’s youngest mayor at 30, and also was elected to four terms as Idaho County commissioner. The couple farmed for 27 years on the Camas Prairie and owned Higgins Hardware in Kamiah.
Charlotte worked in the bank and other business offices in Kamiah, and taught many piano students over the years. They have both been faithful members of the Presbyterian Church.
When they moved to Clarkston in 1995, Doug was employed as the public works director/building inspector for the City of Clarkston and now serves on the board of the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center. Charlotte worked for the Clarkston Chamber of Commerce, Banner Bank in Lewiston and the Port of Clarkston before retirement.
Today, they enjoy their many friends in the valley, and spending summers at Lowell. Their greatest devotion has always been to their family: Cindy (Jim) Todeschi of Eagle, Idaho, Steve (Mary) Higgins of Kamiah and Michael (Denise) Higgins of Santa Barbara, Calif.; their five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Friends and family gathered in McCall to celebrate the occasion.