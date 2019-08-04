70th: Dorothy and Al Medalen

The Orofino couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Friday. Allen Medalen and Dorothy Thornton were married Aug. 2, 1949, in Langdon, N.D.
Dorothy and Al started their family in Kendrick and moved to Orofino in 1955, where they still live in the last home Al built in 1994.
He was county clerk for Clearwater County in Orofino and retired in 1992 after 23 years of service. She is a homemaker.
Dorothy plays pinochle each week with longtime friends, and enjoys socializing and seeing people at the Methodist Church. Al enjoys making his family’s favorite huckleberry cheesecake. He takes pride in growing the best tomatoes in town, and keeps his house warm in the winter with wood he still chops and brings in.
Al and Dorothy take great care of each other, and are still best friends and in love like they were 70 years ago. They laugh and tease each other, remind each other of things they forgot and share a kiss goodnight every night.
They have one son, Eric Medalen; one daughter, Teresa (Medalen) Hathaway; six granddaughters; and eight great-granddaughters and six great-grandsons.
The couple are a great example of love and commitment to their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and they are loved very much.