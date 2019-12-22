50th: Dick and Kathy Johnson

The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Thursday.
Dick Johnson and Kathy Weeks were married Dec. 26, 1969, in the Presbyterian Church in Kooskia.
They met in Lewiston through a mutual friend when Dick returned from serving in the U.S. Navy and Kathy was in her senior year at Lewis-Clark Normal School in Lewiston.
Kathy said they had to get married between October and December because she is 10 months older and in those days, the ages were printed in the newspaper with the marriage licenses. She didn’t want “everyone” to know she married a younger man!
Dick was the original “Donut King” as he started that business in 1970. Later he worked as a district representative for Aid Association for Lutherans (now Thrivent Financial) until 1992 when a car accident presented him with a different life path.
Kathy started her teaching career at Tammany Elementary School and worked many years teaching preschool at Trinity Lutheran Church, both in Lewiston.
Dick and Kathy are blessed with three sons and nine grandchildren: Christopher and Shari (Summers) Johnson of Lewiston with their children, Zander, Kaitlyn, Marissa and Riley; and Matthew and Natalie (Woodland) Johnson of Moscow with their children Seeley, Nola, Leo and Ollie. Dr. Bryan Johnson, DPT, died in 2008. Another granddaughter, Ava, lives in Florida.
The couple celebrate 50 years of love and life, and a story that continues.
We will honor their anniversary with a celebration later this spring.