25th: David and Vonda Carlin

The Lapwai couple will be guests of honor at an open house beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday at Clarkston’s Valley Community Center. The occasion is their 25th wedding anniversary.
David Carlin and Vonda Searle Kress were married Aug. 5, 1994, in Coeur d’Alene.
She was employed in the optometry office of Drs. Haug and Thomason, and also worked at First Presbyterian Church in Clarkston. She is now retired.
He had a career in fire and security, and recently retired from Johnson Control.
The couple enjoy boating, camping, traveling and playing cards. Together, they have three children, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Their family will be hosts for the celebration. The center is at 549 Fifth St., Suite F.