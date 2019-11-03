The Lewiston couple celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today.
Dana Petersen and Joan Helpman were high school sweethearts. They were married Nov. 3, 1969, at Grace Lutheran Church in Lewiston while both were in their junior year of high school.
Joan worked for 30 years in the offices of two Lewiston orthodontists: 18 years with John Vornholt and 12 years with Bret Christensen. She retired in 2014.
Dana worked for Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston for 30 years. He later was self-employed as the owner of D.J. Construction and retired in 2008.
The couple are blessed to be parents to two daughters, Kristi (Mike) Murphy and Amy Petersen, and grandparents to five: Michael and Maddy Murphy; Shania and Brooklyn Hildreth; and Aubree Peter-sen.
Together, they enjoy camping, vacationing with their family and spending time at their cabin. They especially like time spent with their grandchildren and attending all of their activities.