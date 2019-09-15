60th: Dan and Lynda Grassl

The Clarkston couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Sept. 2.
Dan Grassl and Lynda Niemann were married Sept. 2, 1959, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Pomeroy.
Their family includes Tim and Judi Grassl, and Tom and Mary Grassl, all of Post Falls; Teresa and John Morbeck of Clarkston; and Tammy Schmidt of University Place, Wash. They also have eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
They continue to enjoy their yard and garden. Dan enjoys his woodworking and Lynda continues to work in the home health field.
The couple make their home at 2384 Shelley Lane in the Clarkston Heights.