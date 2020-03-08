60th: Dallas and Barbara Hohnsbehn

The Clarkston couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
Dallas Hohnsbehn and Barbara Heath were married March 5, 1960, in San Francisco, Calif.
Following his discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1961, they moved to Sacramento where she worked for the state of California and he worked for Aerojet General.
In 1965, they moved to the Pacific Northwest, living first in Clarkston, then Moscow and then back to Clarkston in 1969.
Barbara worked at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston and as a licensed practical nurse at Gritman Hospital in Moscow. Dallas worked at various jobs while attending the University of Idaho until earning his bachelor’s degree in 1969. He then worked as a social worker for the Washington Department of Social and Health Services in Clarkston until his retirement in 1998.
Both are members of Clarkston First Church of God, where Barbara served as treasurer for about 20 years, and Dallas held various positions.
After retirement, they traveled, built a log cabin and generally enjoyed life. In his younger years, Dallas was an avid hunter, and he has taught hunter education classes in Asotin County for more than 35 years.
They have two sons, Paul and Dallas Jr. (Kristin) and granddaughter Bailey.