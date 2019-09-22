The Clarkston couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary by camping with their large family over Labor Day weekend. They took family photos, shared stories and enjoyed visiting.
Chester Milton and Colleen Hodges were married Sept. 22, 1949, in Bremerton, Wash. They had five children; David, Nadine, Corrine, Philip and Daniel. Today, they have 14 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. They credit their long marriage to following Jesus Christ.
In the 1950s, they spent many evenings preaching and singing on street corners in Bremerton, Seattle, and Tacoma. In the 1960s, while raising their children in Cle Elum, Wash., their family sang gospel music at evangelistic meetings. Many of their songs were written by Chester.
During the 1970s and 1980s, they pastored churches in Camas, Wash., and then in Kooskia. In 1986, they moved to Mexico as full-time missionaries where they witnessed numerous miracles and have been thrilled to see many people come to know Jesus. They built 12 churches plus many houses and parsonages.
Chet and Colleen are known for their love toward family and friends, and for singing gospel music. Chester enjoys playing guitars and Colleen has made quilts for each of her grandchildren.
Today, they are once again celebrating their 70 years together with their church family at the Blessed Hope Assembly of God Church in Lewiston.