50th: Bruce and Shelley Dyer

The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. today at Ernie’s Steakhouse in Lewiston.
Bruce Dyer and Shelley Fry were married Aug. 9, 1969, in Lewiston.
Bruce worked as a plumber and pipefitter for about 30 years at ATK in Lewiston and retired in 2014. Shelley worked for about 15 years as religious education director at All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston, and retired in 2016.
These days, they keep busy with their hobbies: Bruce builds scale-model sailing ships and Shelley enjoys painting with acrylics.
They have one son, Ken (Heather) Dyer of Lewiston; two daughters, Jaymee (Jim) Laws of Lewiston and Michelle Mahurin of Seattle; and six grandchildren. Their children will be hosts for the open house.