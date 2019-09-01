The Clarkston couple will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary with a weeklong road trip exploring the state and national forests of Washington.
Brad Stricker and Erika Ferris were married Sept. 9, 2009, in Clarkston.
Erika currently works as the business licensing coordinator for the City of Lewiston’s Community Development Department. Brad works at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Lewiston.
The couple’s hobbies include exploring the nearby forests, spending too much money on fantasy football, playing horseshoes, sitting by the firepit, hanging out with the kids and fluffing their little nest known as Stricker Manor.
They have three children: Lucy, 16; Lily, 15; and Brady, 9.