The Lewiston couple celebrated their wedding anniversary with their children and grandchildren on the Oregon Coast, the site of their honeymoon 50 years ago.
Robert Carew Boulton and Linda Kay Keller were married Aug. 23, 1969, at Blossom Hill Villa in Clarkston after Linda’s high school graduation and Bob’s release from the hospital after his return from Vietnam, where he had been wounded.
They spent the next 10 months at Fort Lewis, Wash., until Bob’s discharge from the U.S. Army. The couple returned to Lewiston in June 1970 where Bob joined his family’s construction business, J.C. Boulton and Sons. Linda started college at LCSC that fall, and they completed their home in October of that year, a home they still live in today.
They started their family with a son, Michael, in 1974 and a daughter, Molly, in 1978. Linda was actively involved in the community and in their children’s activities, while still enjoying a chance to further her education and start an interior design business, the Inside Story. Many lifelong friends were made during these early years of their marriage and they pursued common interests such as skiing, golfing and sailing. They have always enjoyed doing things together with the exception of Bob’s interest in building and flying experimental aircraft, at which time Linda was happier with her feet on the ground gardening, reading and painting.
Bob retired from construction in 2009 and Linda retired in 2018 from the business she started more than 30 years ago, which has given them more time to spend with friends and family, often visiting granddaughter Megan in Spokane and granddaughters Ghennie and Evie in Boise. They also enjoy camping, traveling and motorhome trips with their two cats.