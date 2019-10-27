The Lewiston couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Bill Hanson and Vicki Seetin were married Oct. 25, 1969, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Lewiston.
Bill is retired from the local Caterpillar dealership and Vicki retired from the Lewiston School District.
They have two sons and two grandchildren: Dr. Andy (Elaine Williams) Hanson of Lewiston, and their daughter, Claire; and Jon (Jennifer) Hanson of Hayden, Idaho, and their son, Mason. A granddaughter, Lydia, passed away in 2004.