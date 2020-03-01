The Lewiston couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family Sunday.
Bill Jensen and Marlene Clyde were married Feb. 23, 1970, in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Bill was serving in Vietnam on active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps at the time, and Marlene met Bill in Hawaii on R&R. They planned and arranged their wedding in one day, and five days later, Bill returned to duty in Vietnam and Marlene returned home to Lewiston.
Upon Bill’s discharge from the Marines, he joined the Idaho National Guard, and served there for 30 years. For about 40 years, he has been a groundskeeper for the Lewiston School District, maintaining the district athletic fields, and also does work for LHS, LCSC and WSU.
Marlene is a nurse and worked 35 years at St. Joseph Hospital in Lewiston. She is now retired and enjoys spending time with other retired nurses, gardening and helping with their grandchildren.
Both enjoy camping and traveling with their two dogs in their camper.
They have two daughters, Christine and Patricia; and three grandchildren, Stephanie, Levi and Emily. They lost their son, Michael, in 2005. They also have a great-grandson, Jaxton, with another great-grandson due in April.