60th: Art and Charlotte Misner

The Misners celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at their Kooskia home with a small gathering of family and friends.
Art Misner and Charlotte Ruckman were married Aug. 29, 1959, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston, and have enjoyed living and working in many parts of the United States and around the world.
The celebration was hosted by daughter Mary, visiting from the San Francisco Bay area, and daughters Jennifer and Michelle (with son-in-law, Jason Baluyut, and granddaughter, Sofia Misner Baluyut), visiting from New York City.