The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Clarkston Grange Hall.
Jerry L. Northrup and Mary Lou Shears met in Tammany at the 49ers Saddle Club dance, and were married Feb. 14, 1970, in Lewiston. They later became members of the club, and spent many years participating in o-mok-sees, parades and dances with the club.
Jerry worked at Potlatch Forests Inc. in Lewiston as an electrician for 43 years, and retired in 2001. He then was a babysitter for his new grandchildren for quite a few years. He has served for 42 years as a director for the Central Orchards Sewer District, and for 25 years as a director on the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation Board. He is a true Democrat and serves as a precinct committeeman.
Mary Lou has worked with kids most of her life. She started as Camelot Elementary PTA president when their kids attended school there. She also spent many years as a 4-H leader, earning Nez Perce County and District 1 Distinguished Leader of the Year honors in 1991. She later began work as a custodian for Lewiston Public Schools where she worked day shift at Centennial Elementary School before retiring in 2007.
Both are members of Hells Canyon Gem Club with Mary Lou serving as treasurer and Jerry serving as vice president and running the club’s silent auction. They attend rock shows, field trips and dig rocks oftens. They are always happy taking their Dodge dually truck and trailer to an old or new place. They spent the summer of 2007 in Alaska.
Jerry spends his spare time hunting, fishing reading western novels and watching sports on TV. Mary Lou likes to read, sew, quilt and garden. Both enjoy sharing with family and friends.
Their family will be hosts for the open house, and the hall is at 2220 Reservoir Road.
They hope you will drop by and help them enjoy their special day.