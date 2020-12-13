The Clarkston residents will celebrate their 77th wedding anniversary Tuesday.
They met at a dance in Clarkston, and married a year later, Dec. 15, 1943, in Portland, where Clarence worked in the shipyard. In 1945, Clarence went into the U.S. Army infantry.
Clarence worked at Potlatch Forests Inc. in Lewiston for 37 years, and Betty worked 19 years as cafeteria supervisor for the Clarkston School District. After retiring from the school district, she worked at Lee Morris in Clarkston for six years.
After his retirement, Clarence was instrumental in helping to get the Hugo Pautler Senior Center in Clarkston started.
The couple spent most of their time in the mountains at their cabin and traveling with friends. For the ast six years, they have made their home at Evergreen Estates in Clarkston.
They have a son, Gene (Debi) Taylor, and a daughter, Jeanette (Ben) Krause. Both are of Clarkston. Another son, Don, passed away in 1999. They also have five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.