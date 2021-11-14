The Colton couple will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary next week. The family welcomes cards or notes of congratulations to the couple. They are always happy to hear from friends and family.
LeRoy Weber and Trudy Druffel were married Nov. 26, 1946, in Colton.
He is a lifetime Colton farmer and rancher, and she is a mother of seven and farm wife.
His hobbies include woodworking while hers include quilting and canning. Both enjoy gardening and they are avid bridge players.
Both are members of St. Gall Catholic Church in Colton, where she is a member of the Catholic Daughters and the Altar Society, and he is a member of the Knights of Columbus. Both also were members of the Colton Grange.
Their children are Joan Moser, of Genesee; Bernie Weber, of Fernwood; Idaho; Jerry Weber, Marty Weber and Pat Weber, all of Colton; and the late Tom Weber and Frankie Weber. They also have 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.