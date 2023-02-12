The Lapwai couple celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary last Sunday.
Thomas Sanford and Anne Hoyt were married Feb. 5, 1950, in Caldwell, Idaho, on his 26th birthday.
Updated: February 13, 2023 @ 4:21 pm
He was raised in a little mountain town called Fairfield, about 38 miles north of Gooding, Idaho. He was in his final year of college and she was a freshman from Caldwell. They met at a hall mixer dance at the gym at the University of Idaho and have been committed to each other since. Each has an older sister still living.
Thomas served as a combat soldier in the U.S. Army’s 70th Infantry Division in the European Theater from 1944-45 during World War II. He later was recalled for service in the Korean Conflict and discharged as a staff sergeant.
He spent his career as a school administrator, while Anne worked as a title officer. They moved to Lapwai about 30 years ago.
They have two sons, one daughter and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They also have two great-great-grandchildren.
