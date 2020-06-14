70th: Speed and Hazel Germer

The Lewiston couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Wednesday with a family gathering at their home.
Elwin “Speed” Germer and Hazel Skiens were married June 10, 1950, in Moscow.
After their marriage, she stayed home to take care of their children, and later she drove a school bus for the Lewiston School District.
He is a 70-year member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, and he operated a crane on countless construction projects in the region including Dworkshak Dam, the Lewiston Levee and the Kibbie Dome at the University of Idaho in Moscow.
Both are now retired.
The couple attend Emmanuel Baptist Church in Lewiston. They have three daughters — Jan, Karen and Sandra — and two sons — Alan and Ben. They also have nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Their children were hosts for the celebration.