The Pullman couple are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary today.
Joe Blake and Rose Novak were married Dec. 5, 1951, in Sultan, Wash.
Rose is a homemaker and has been manager of personal real estate investments for 50 years.
Joe was employed by Washington State University as dairy herdsman at the Knott Dairy Center in Pullman and as an instructor. He retired in 1991 after 37 years.
Joe was on the board (and president for many years) of the Bi-State Dairy Herd Improvement Association, a member of Dairy Shrine and adviser for his AGR fraternity. One of his biggest joys was coaching WSU Dairy teams from 1962 until his retirement. He judged at many fairs as well as the Washington State Dairy Family of the Year and State Dairy Princess Program. He is a strong supporter of youth and helped with the Dairy Youth Conference held in Pullman. Working with John Millard, former herdsman, they developed some outstanding Holstein animals, including Chinook Imperial Catherine and Chinook Imperial Barbee (both former national champions) as well as others. He also was instrumental in developing the CUDS program. He served on the Whitman County Board of Adjustments.
In her younger years, Rose was a Camp Fire leader, enjoyed bowling, golfing, working with her flowers, her bridge groups (especially the Washer Women Bridge group) and the Lunch Bunch Friends. She loves entertaining and cooking fabulous meals for family and friends, and having corn feeds and throwing Super Bowl parties are particular favorites. She continues to can and freeze all her own fruit and produce from her garden. She has a great passion for letter-writing, and regularly sends more than 130 Christmas cards.
Joe has always had a garden and orchard. For 50 years he made treks into the Idaho wilderness for hunting and sightseeing. He loves camping and fishing and being in nature. A loyal WSU Cougar fan, he never misses a game in Pullman, no matter the sport.
In their younger years, they belonged to two dance clubs. In retirement, they have traveled the United States and taken cruises abroad.
Joe’s biggest pride is the house he and Rose built, which took them 2½ years, after work and on weekends.
They have two daughters, Joy Blake and Cheryl Tillman, and a son, Scott Blake. All are WSU graduates. They also have two grandchildren.
“Please send cards; we know you have received many from Rose.”